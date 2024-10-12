Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Performs Shastra Pooja with Troops at Sukna Military Station on Dussehra

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna Military Station in West Bengal on October 12, 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. This significant ceremony in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty.

Raksha Mantri initiated the rituals with Kalash Pooja, followed by the Shastra Pooja and Vahan Pooja. He also offered prayers to a range of modern military equipment, including state-of-the-art infantry, artillery and communication systems, mobility platforms, and drone systems. The event concluded with Raksha Mantri’s interaction with the troops.

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh commended the vigilance and critical role of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace & stability along the borders. He stated that Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, and the soldiers possess the same respect for human values.

“India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth & human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. Shastra Pooja is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons/equipment will be used with full force,” Raksha Mantri said.

The rituals, performed to seek blessings for strength, success & safety reaffirm the cultural and spiritual depth of Dussehra, underscoring the pivotal role of weapon systems in safeguarding the country. They symbolise the preparedness, resolve, and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces to protect the nation. The ceremony highlighted the Indian Army’s blend of tradition and modernisation, with a focus on preserving India’s sovereignty and promoting indigenous defence systems & platforms.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate Shri RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla and other senior officers.