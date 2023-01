New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh left New Delhi for a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) today (January 5th, 2023). During the visit, the Raksha Mantri is scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Command and infrastructure development at the operational areas of the Command and outlying units.

The Raksha Mantri will also visit ANC units at Campbell Bay, Carnic and Diglipur where he would be interacting with troops.