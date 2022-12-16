Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh lays wreath at National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas commemorating India’s victory in 1971 war

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at National War Memorial, New Delhi on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2022. The Raksha Mantri, along with Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, paid homage to the Armed Forces personnel who fought courageously in the 1971 war and laid down their lives in service to the nation.

In his message in the visitors’ book, the Raksha Mantri wrote: “The nation will remain indebted to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the sovereignty of the nation. We will continue to move forward in the path of development with their ideals and values.”

Earlier, in a tweet, Shri Rajnath Singh described 1971 war as the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice.

In his message, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt wrote: “The defeat of Pakistan in the war and the liberation of Bangladesh is testimony to India’s commitment to upholding the values of freedom and democracy”.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan wrote: “May our Armed Forces continue to bring greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation building”.