Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh launches a single window NCC Integrated Software for Cadets

In a major step towards promoting digitisation and in sync with Digital India mission, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched an NCC Integrated Software in New Delhi on 07 July 2023. The NCC Integrated Software, developed in partnership with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics (BISAG), is a single window interactive software for Cadets, designed on the ‘Entry to Exit Model’.



The NCC Integrated Software is based on the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Once a Cadet always a cadet”, and will digitalize the entire process from the stage of enrolment as a cadet in NCC till exit registration as alumni. This will enable seamless issue of certificates, creation of an all India database of NCC cadets at the time of their employment.



During this event, the NCC and State Bank of India (SBI) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Raksha Mantri to open zero balance accounts of all NCC Cadets with debit card, chequebook & passbook facility under SBI’s “Pahli Udaan” scheme. About 5 lakh cadets will be benefitted by this MoU every year.



The account will remain functional till completion of training or attaining 18 years of age whichever is later. This will not only introduce the cadets to the national banking system but also provide them with a ready platform to avail benefit of other govt schemes through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) of funds into their accounts.



Under the DBT initiative of the Government, the Ministry of Defence has reformed the physical uniform distribution process to make it more transparent and seamless, allowing direct bank transfer of uniform allowance in the bank accounts of the NCC cadets. It will replace the existing central procurement and distribution process. Uniform allowance towards provisioning of NCC uniforms will now be transferred into these bank accounts of cadets covering the remotest parts of the country.



Speaking on this occasion, Raksha Mantri complimented Officials of NCC, BISAG & SBI for their efforts in digitization of NCC by introducing NIC and DBT. He further asserted that these steps will certainly provide quick access to information related to NCC across the country and benefit both present and future determined cadets.



Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, DGNCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh AVSM VSM along with senior officials of the ministry, NCC, BISAG and SBI were present during the event.