Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Mr Richard Marles; Both sides reaffirm commitment towards further strengthening bilateral defence relationship

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence of Australia Mr Richard Marles on March 09, 2023. Both the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral defence relationship. The telecon was reflective of the trust and friendship the two countries share especially in matters related to defence and security.

India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the defence cooperation between the two countries has been consistently deepening in recent years.

