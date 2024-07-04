Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds telecon with Australian Deputy Prime Minister to review progress in bilateral defence ties

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mr Richard Marles on July 04, 2024. Through a post on X, the Raksha Mantri stated that a range of issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation were reviewed, with focus on closer collaboration between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific. “We place great value on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.
Mr Richard Marles congratulated Shri Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Raksha Mantri for a second consecutive term, and appreciated the functioning of the Indian democratic system wherein people voted in large numbers. He also congratulated the Raksha Mantri on Team India becoming the T20 world champions.