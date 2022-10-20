Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with delegation leaders from Madagascar, Mozambique, Mongolia & Suriname in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on October 20, 2022, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Madagascar, Mozambique, Mongolia & Suriname who are attending the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and also participated in the India-Africa Defence Dialogue & Indian Ocean Region Plus Conclave. In the course of the meetings, Shri Rajnath Singh met with Lt Gen Rakotonirina Leon Jean Richard, Minister of National Defence, Madagascar; Mr Cristovao Artur Chume, Minister of National Defence, Mozambique; Mr Saikhanbayar Gursed, Defence Minister of Mongolia and Ms Krishnakoemarie Mathoera, Defense Minister of Suriname.

The entire spectrum of defence cooperation was discussed during the meetings, with focus on identifying avenues to expand mutually beneficial collaboration.