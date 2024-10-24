Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Hails India-China Broad Consensus on LAC as Proof of Dialogue-Driven Solutions

“The broad consensus achieved by India and China to resolve their differences in certain areas along LAC is proof that continuous dialogue brings solutions,” said Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh while delivering the keynote address at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue in New Delhi on October 24, 2024. He asserted that the two countries have been involved in talks at diplomatic & military levels, and broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue, he said.

Sharing his insights on the topic ‘India’s Vision for Development & Security’, Raksha Mantri stated that ‘development’ and ‘security’ are often viewed from separate perspectives, but are, in actuality, deeply interconnected & mutually reinforcing. “Historically, the study of key factors for economic development such as land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship have been central to economic analysis. The impact of defence and security has traditionally been under explored. This may be because security is often viewed as a necessary but non-economic factor. Defence spending, military infrastructure and national security can significantly affect economic growth and resource allocation, even in non-war periods or in peacetime,” he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that a significant portion of any nation’s budget is dedicated to security, with the sector itself making a vital economic contribution through job creation, technological advancements, and infrastructure development. He reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s resolve to bridge the gap between ‘development’ and ‘security’, stressing that economic development can only flourish when national security is ensured.

Enumerating the steps being taken by the Government, Raksha Mantri said the vision of border area development is based on bolstering the security apparatus and ensuring socio-economic progress of the regions. This, in turn, fosters economic growth, he stated.

Shri Rajnath Singh also pointed out that indigenous manufacturing of arms and equipment not only strengthens the security infrastructure, but also creates employment opportunities and furthers expertise leading to technological innovation & self-reliance. Additionally, domestic production boosts income generation and stimulates economic activity through supply chains, creating a ripple effect that benefits the entire economy. Initiatives in the name of security often serve as powerful catalysts for broader national development, he said.

Raksha Mantri highlighted that the Government’s consistent efforts to attain ‘Aatmanirbharta’ has directly linked the defence sector with the nation’s development. “If defence had been recognised as an integral component of development and studied more comprehensively in the past, India might have achieved self-reliance in the sector much earlier. The prolonged dependency on imports can be attributed, in part, to the lack of a coordinated approach between defence and development. Consequently, while our defence industry missed out on critical opportunities for growth and innovation, a significant portion of our defence budget flowed into other economies, limiting our ability to strengthen our own capabilities. Addressing this disconnect is essential for fostering a robust domestic defence industry that can contribute to national security and economic independence,” he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh, however, clarified that self-reliance does not mean working in isolation from the global community; it is the country’s dedication to foster an equitable and inclusive world order. He reasserted India’s commitment to collaborating closely with all nations to promote a fair and just international system.

“Our journey toward self-reliance is not a step toward alienation. Rather, it marks the beginning of a new chapter characterised by collaboration and partnership with the global community. We believe that self-reliance will empower us to contribute more effectively to international efforts, share our expertise, and engage in meaningful exchanges that benefit all. Together, we can build a stronger, more inter-connected world that respects the sovereignty and aspirations of every nation on equal terms,” Raksha Mantri said.

Shri Rajnath Singh underscored the need to examine the impact of the defence sector on key economic indicators, such as income generation, employment creation, regional economic balance, manufacturing growth, investment, research and development, and the expansion of the service sector. “Understanding these dynamics will provide valuable insights for policy formulation, enabling us to create strategies that leverage the defence sector as a catalyst for broader economic progress,” he said.

In his address, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi brought out the crucial connection between national security and nation building by referring to Chanakya’s ‘Saptang Theory’ to emphasise the importance of development of effective State institutions, an operative governance mechanism, inclusive development, fostering a national identity and progressive transformation of the society as the contemporary paradigm of ‘nation building’. He highlighted that the Army not only provides a secure and safe environment for the people, but contributes immensely in every facet of development and growth story, viz, economy, social cohesion, skill development and environment sustainability etc.

The Chief of the Army Staff termed convergence of technology and security as very important in the current context. He emphasised on ‘Smart Power’- an approach that combines diplomacy and development with military might, is essential for sustainable growth as reflected in the ongoing conflicts.

On the occasion, Raksha Mantri also launched the Green Initiative 1.0 and Digitisation of Indian Army 1.0. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, DG, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) Lt Gen Dushyant Singh and other senior serving & retired officers of the Armed Forces were present on the occasion.

The two-day Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 is the second edition of the flagship international seminar organised by the Indian Army in partnership with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS). The inaugural session of Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, themed ‘Drivers in Nation Building: Fueling Growth Through Comprehensive Security’, ignited vital discussions on integrating security dynamics within the broader framework of national and international policymaking.

The event featured prominent speakers from India and countries such as the United States, Russia, Israel, and Sri Lanka, providing a global perspective on the role of security in shaping a nation’s development trajectory toward Viksit Bharat @2047. The dialogue aimed not only to reflect on the current landscape but also to craft visionary strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Indian Army has made significant contribution towards decarbonisation and sustainable development. Indian Army is setting examples by adopting green practices, ensuring environmental sustainability while maintaining operational readiness and effectiveness. In recent years, Indian Army has embraced environmentally sustainable practices to combat climate change. These green initiatives are aimed at fostering a deeper connection to the environment and promoting a collective responsibility towards its preservation

Similarly, Indian Army in the Chanakya Defence Dialogue – 2024 is showcasing around 100 initiatives in the field of digitisation & automation, which have transformed the digital landscape of Indian Army. These 100 applications cover only a few of the multiple transformative steps which are being undertaken by the Indian Army to enhance its operational readiness as well as propel it into a future-ready force, capable of meeting both conventional and unconventional challenges. The Indian Army in its thrust towards modernisation has closely aligned its efforts with the Government’s ambitious Digital India Mission with a visionary zeal to remain ahead of the curve in leveraging this domain to deliver on the responsibility of guaranteeing National Security for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The second day of Chanakya Defence Dialogue would be equally insightful with prominent speakers sharing their views on global issues relevant to the theme of Chanakya Defence Dialogue. The second day will also feature special addresses by ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath and Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ms Ruchira Kamboj.