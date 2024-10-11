Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Dedicates Prerna Sthal to Soldiers Who Died in Sikkim Flash Floods

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on October 11, 2024, virtually inaugurated Prerna Sthal at Burdang in Sikkim in the memory of 22 soldiers who lost their lives during a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood at the South Lhonak Lake in the state in October last year. Owing to the bad weather in Gangtok, Raksha Mantri carried out the inauguration from Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal.

Addressing the gathering, Raksha Mantri paid tributes to the fallen heroes and commended their unyielding spirit to stand firm for the country in every situation. He stated that the Prerna Sthal has immortalised the sacrifice of the bravehearts and etched their bravery in history forever. The Memorial will remind the people of the soldiers’ courage, and act as an inspiration to them always.

Shri Rajnath Singh asserted that while such memorials are a symbol of the sacrifices of the soldiers, they also give shape to the collective consciousness of the people, awakening the sense of national pride in them. “Every Indian possesses the sense of national pride. But it’s not always awakened as one gets busy in personal life. The memorials and Prerna Sthals awaken this sense of national pride. They are a bridge between the past & the future, which binds many generations together The National War Memorial in New Delhi, which has the names of about 26,000 fallen heroes inscribed in golden letters, is one of the shining examples,” he said.

Raksha Mantri saluted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, terming it as a debt the nation can never repay. “Those who do not know us or are not related by blood, protect us with their lives. We can never repay this debt. I salute all the soldiers who put their lives at stake, so that others live in peace,” he added.

“This Prerna Sthal is a testament to the bravery of our soldiers. It is a reflection of harmony which keeps us connected with each other. It is a symbol of national security, which assures us that the nation is in safe hands. It is a proof of our resolve to serve the nation. This Memorial will remind the people of the sacrifices of our soldiers, and inspire them to remain dedicated & take the nation to newer heights,” Shri Rajnath Singh said while concluding his address.

The ceremony was organised by the Trishakti Corps. Governor of Sikkim Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding 17 Mountain Division Maj Gen Amit Kabthiyal & other senior officials attended the event and paid homage to the fallen heroes. The families of the soldiers were felicitated on the occasion. Defence Secretary-designate Shri RK Singh and General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla were with Raksha Mantri at Sukna.

Prerna Sthal, a memorial jointly constructed by the Governor of Sikkim and the Indian Army, stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. The memorial will inspire future generations of soldiers and serve as a reminder of the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to the nation. Additionally, the Indian Army has restored the area surrounding the memorial, which was devastated by the floods, transforming it into a scenic memorial site, reflecting both remembrance and resilience.