Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali with Troops in Tezpur, Assam, Honoring Their Dedication and Bravery

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of lights ‘Deepawali’ with troops at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam on October 30, 2024. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari; General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior officials of Indian Army were present on the occasion.

Addressing the soldiers during Barakhana, Raksha Mantri referred to the consensus reached between India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC. He said: “India and China were in diplomatic and military talks to resolve their conflicts in some areas along the LAC. We have reached a consensus following our continuous efforts. We achieved this success due to your discipline and courage. We will continue this process of peace restoration on the basis of the consensus. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say we can change our friends but not our neighbours. We believe in keeping cordial relations with our neighbours. This is India’s clear policy. However, sometimes situations arise and one has to ensure the safety & security of the borders. Keeping in mind the interests of our forces, the government will take necessary steps in this process of peace restoration.”

Shri Rajnath Singh commended the unwavering spirit, steadfast commitment and remarkable courage of the troops who serve on the frontlines in difficult circumstances, terming them as a true source of inspiration to the youth. He stated that the nation will forever remain indebted to the soldiers who serve the motherland with unmatched bravery and dedication.

Raksha Mantri added that India’s rising stature on the global stage is largely attributed to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the strength of its Armed Forces. He urged the soldiers to remain alert and ready to deal with threats which may emerge from the ever-evolving global security scenario.

Shri Rajnath Singh praised the concept of Barakhana, emphasising its role in fostering camaraderie among the ranks. “Barakhana illustrates that we are more than just our official titles; we are a family united in our commitment to safeguarding the nation,” he said.

Earlier, Raksha Mantri conducted a thorough review of the formation’s operational readiness. He was briefed on the infrastructure development along the LAC and the employment of cutting-edge military equipment & technology to enhance the operational efficiency. He commended the exemplary dedication and outstanding services rendered by all ranks of the Corps under challenging conditions and complimented for the excellent work carried out by the Corps for the nation building in border areas.