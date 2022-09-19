Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh calls on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh called on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on September 19, 2022. The Raksha Mantri was received very warmly by President El-Sisi, who pointed out that bilateral relations between India and Egypt are well-established through history. He expressed appreciation that military-to-military cooperation between both the countries has reached a new level and that signing of MoU on defence cooperation is a major achievement.

Both leaders agreed to further develop military cooperation and focus on joint training, defence coproduction and maintenance of equipment. They emphasised the need for coproduction and to discuss specific proposals in that regard. Shri Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation for the firm stand taken by Egypt against terrorism. President Sisi emphasised that there is need for India & Egypt to exchange expertise and best practices in countering the threat of terrorism.

The Raksha Mantri acknowledged that Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa and that bilateral trade has expanded significantly. He noted with satisfaction the close cooperation in multilateral forums between India and Egypt. Shri Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes for the successful hosting of COP27 in November 2022.