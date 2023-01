Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh approves 62 Mentioned in Despatches to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

New Delhi : The Raksha Mantri has approved 62 Mentioned in Despatches to Armed Forces personnel. These includes 55 Chief of Army Staff Recommendations – 27 for Operation Rakshak; 13 for Operation Snow Leopard; two for Operation Orchid; six for Operation Rhino; one for Operation Nongkee; one for Operation CAS EVAC; one for Operation Rescue; one for Operation WASO and three for Misc (Operation). It also includes seven Chief of Air Staff Recommendations.

The full list of the recipients of Mentioned in Despatches is as follows: