RAKSHA MANTRI ONBOARD INDIAN NAVY’S P8I AIRCRAFT

New Delhi :Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, during his visit to Mumbai undertook a sortie on the Indian Navy P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft.

During the mission, long range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and Search & Rescue capabilities employing the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors were demonstrated.

The induction of P8I aircraft commencing 2013, have significantly enhanced Indian Navy’s persistent surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The flight crew for this sortie comprised of two Pilots and seven Naval Air Operations Officers including three women officers..