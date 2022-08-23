Raksha Mantri holds bilateral meetings with his Uzbek, Kazakh and Belarusian counterparts on the first day of his visit to Tashkent; Ways to enhance defence cooperation with the three countries discussed

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on August 23, 2022, reached Tashkent, Uzbekistan on a three-day official visit. On the first day of his engagements, Shri Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with his Uzbek counterpart Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov; Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Colonel General Zhaksylykov Ruslan Zhakslykov and Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

The entire spectrum of defence cooperation with the three countries was reviewed during the meetings, with focus on identifying avenues to expand mutually beneficial collaboration. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

On August 24, 2022, the Raksha Mantri will attend the Annual Meeting of the Defence Ministers’ of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States. Defence cooperation issues among the SCO Member States will be discussed during the meeting. A joint communiqué is expected to be issued after the deliberations.

During the stay in Tashkent, Shri Rajnath Singh will pay homage at the monument of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and meet Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan.