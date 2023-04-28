Raksha Mantri holds bilateral meetings with his Uzbek, Belarusian & Kyrgyz counterparts on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defence of Belarus Lieutenant General Victor Khrenin and Minister of Defence of Kyrgyzstan Lieutenant General Bekbolotov B Asankalievich on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on April 28, 2023. The entire gamut of defence cooperation with the three countries was reviewed during the meetings, with a focus on identifying beneficial avenues for furthering bilateral ties. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Secretary General of SCO Mr Zhang Ming also called on the Raksha Mantri upon the completion of the SCO Defence Minister’s meeting. Various activities undertaken by India under its chairmanship were discussed. Shri Rajnath Singh informed the Secretary General that India is committed to contributing constructively to the implementation of the mandate of SCO.