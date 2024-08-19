Raksha Mantri & External Affairs Minister to host their Japanese counterparts for 3rd 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will host Japanese Minister of Defense Mr Kihara Minoru and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms Yoko Kamikawa for the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on August 20, 2024. On the sidelines of the 2+2 dialogue, a bilateral meeting will be held between the Raksha Mantri and his Japanese counterpart.

During the bilateral talks and 2+2 meeting, the Ministers will review the bilateral cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Japan share ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law. Defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars in this relationship. Strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment.

This visit will further deepen defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries. The second India-Japan 2+2 dialogue was held in September 2022 in Japan.