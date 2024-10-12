Raksha Mantri Dedicates 75 BRO Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 2,236 Crore Across India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on October 12, 2024, virtually dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore. These projects – 22 roads, 51 bridges & two others – are spread across 11 States/Union Territories. Nineteen (19) are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal & Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Raksha Mantri inaugurated the projects from the Headquarters, Trishakti Corps in Sukna, West Bengal. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis.

In his address, Raksha Mantri termed the projects as a testament to the Government’s unwavering resolve to keep strengthening the border infrastructure and ensuring socio-economic progress of these areas. He added that these projects will go a long way in enhancing the defence preparedness of the country. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ can be realised through such infrastructure projects, he said.

With the inauguration of these 75 projects, BRO has completed a total of 111 infrastructure projects in 2024 at an overall cost of Rs 3,751 crore. This includes 36 projects worth Rs 1,508 crore, such as the state-of-the-art Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated by the Prime Minister earlier this year. Last year, 125 infrastructure projects of BRO were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 3,611 crore.

Raksha Mantri commended the grit and determination of the BRO personnel for completing the projects in a time-bound manner even in most challenging terrains and harsh weather conditions, adding that the government, in its third term, aims to further bolster the border infrastructure with more promptness. Referring to the increased allocation of Rs 6,500 crore for BRO in Union Budget 2024-25, he expressed hope that it would not only contribute to strategic infrastructure development, but will also prove helpful in socio-economic progress in the border areas, including the North East region.

Raksha Mantri pointed out that the governments before 2014 were of the view that the development of border areas can have an adverse impact as it may be used by the country’s adversaries. He emphasised that border infrastructure development has been the priority area of PM Modi-led Government ever since it came to power as these regions, especially the North-east, is crucial from the socio-economic & strategic perspectives. “In the last decade, we have built a vast network of roads from villages to cities, which has resulted in the country witnessing progress at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas. India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come, he said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate Shri RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla were present with Raksha Mantri during the virtual inauguration, while Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang was at the main site in Sherathang.

Governors of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram; Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh; Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences & MoS in Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel & Public Grievances and MoS of Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs attended the event virtually.