Raksha Mantri and German Defence Minister Discuss Strengthening Defence Industrial Collaboration

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the German Federal Minister of Defence Mr Boris Pistorius on October 08, 2024. They briefly reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation activities including exercises in the air and maritime domains.

The Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen the defence industrial collaboration and enhance supply chain resilience. They planned to meet in the near future to give concrete shape to the defence engagements and joint projects with an aim to transform defence as a key pillar of the India-Germany bilateral relationship.