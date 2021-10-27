Raksha Mantri addresses the senior leadership of Indian army during army commanders conference

New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event, is being held in New Delhi from 25 to 28 October 2021. During the event, Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus. In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration and human resource management. The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the address by the Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, to the senior leadership of the Indian Army preceded by a brief on the present and future plans of the Indian Army. The Raksha Mantri reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens on the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He reiterated the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for. The Raksha Mantri also appreciated the role played by Indian Armed Forces in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The Raksha Mantri also remarked “The Army is omnipresent in all domains from Security, HADR, Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of Indian Army is very important in Nation building as also in the overall national development”.

The Raksha Mantri complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he experienced firsthand during his visits to forward areas. He also paid tributes to all the bravehearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri stressed upon the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries including premier educational institutions.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of crisis will continue. Expressing his gratitude, he remarked “It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity”. The Raksha Mantri also complimented the efforts of BRO working under difficult conditions to connect far flung areas so that our citizens living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism. The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri said “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is getting the region to a stable and peaceful environment conducive for overall growth and development”.

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri said that “The Government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring welfare of soldiers”. He also remarked that “The Policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat is a big step towards self-reliance in defence which offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to meet the future requirements of the Armed Forces”. He applauded the Indian Army for working towards this goal and remarked that in 2020-2021 in keeping with the Atamnirbhar Bharat 74% of contracts by Army were awarded to Indian Vendors which is praise worthy. He reiterated that “There are no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army”. The Raksha Mantri remarked that the decision to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Army is another significant decision that will ensure equal opportunities for professional growth to all officers irrespective of their gender.

The Raksha Mantri remarked that the recent corporation ofthe Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is a historic step and has been accepted by all stake holders which will enhance their efficiency and accountability. He remarked that the government is committed in every manner towards the Veterans and the Next of Kin of all categories of Battle Casualities. He concluded by saying that “I have full confidence in the senior Military leadership. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement, on road to reforms and capability developments”.