Rakhi threads importance remains intact, sisters are sending Rakhi by Post Offices in India as well as abroad

Silk threads have dwarfed the virtual Rakhis running on social media. Sisters are preferring to send colorful Rakhis by post offices to their brothers. Department of Posts has also made all necessary arrangements for this. Postmaster General, North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav stated that so far, more than 3 Lakhs Rakhis have been booked from various post offices of Ahmedabad Region and sent to the country and abroad.Special arrangements have been made for delivery of rakhis on Sunday, a day before Raksha Bandhan, so that no brother’s wrists are left untouched.

Rakhi’s craze is also very much outside the country. Postmaster General, Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav said that Rakhis are being sent from Post offices to foreign countries by speed post and registered post. Approximately 1.5 Lakh Rakhis were booked by various Post Offices in Ahmedabad Region for foreign countries. Most of these Rakhis have been sent to countries like USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Russia, UAE, Germany, Japan, China etc. At the same time, sisters living abroad are also sending Rakhis to their beloved brothers which are being delivered immediately through the post offices. Sisters are sending the Rakhis well in advance for abroad, so that their Rakhis reach the brothers at the right time and their wrists do not remain deserted.

Postmaster General, Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav told that special arrangements have been made for booking and sorting of Rakhi mails and their speedy delivery from post offices including Railway Mail Service and National Sorting Hub.Spreading happiness through letters, the Department of Posts has also taken this relationship to new heights.

