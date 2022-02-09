Raju Shrivastav, Saumya Tandon, Adhvik Mahajan and Mukesh J Bharti launch the trailer of “Pyar Mein Thoda Twist”

Mumbai: Vivek Film Production house has been released the trailer & Music of “Pyar Mein Thoda Twist” on Venus and Hungama Music YouTube Channel. Which is unveiled by non-other than Bollywood most talented Comedian Raju Shrivastav, Mukesh J Bharti, Saumya Tandon, Manju Bharti, Adhvik Mahajan and Mahesh Thakur. the trailer hit the internet and it seems extremely promising. Romcom and action-drama Pyar Mein Thoda Twist trailer open up from the city of Nawab Lucknow. It has all the fun, Love, Action, Drama and Comedy factors which keeps entertain the audience. Director Partho Ghosh and Leading Actor Mukesh J bharti and Richa Mukherjee are gearing up for the release of trailer. They interacted with the media along with others Starcast Rajesh Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Govind Namdev, Alka Amin, Santosh Shukla, Soma Rathod and Arpit Bhadauria, Rajeev Pandey, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Sahebdas Manikpuri, Manju Bharti.

While interacting with Media Actor Mukesh J Bharati Said, “It was my pleasure working with legend Director Partho Ghosh. They had supported me a lot and it was fun Working with Co-Actors now the final output is with you. Thanks to all my team who are with me at all time”.

Pyar Mein Thoda Twist is a Romcom and action-drama film. It’s a story of a town near Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Hero of the film Mukesh J. Bharti and Heroine Maya love each other even after knowing the old rivalry between their families. A twist comes with the entry of Jwala Singh aka Mr. Wanted. Everyone in the town and police are looking for Mr. Wanted. How the life of everyone changes with Jwala Singh’s aka Mr. Wanted entry.

The film has been produced by Manju Bharti and Co- produced by Vijay Singh Bhadauria, Noor Fatima, Ajita Singh Bhadauria, under the banners of Vivek Films Production House in association with VSB Pictures Pvt Ltd ‘Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’ has been shot entirely in the City of Nawabs – Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the foot-tapping music score for this film has also been composed by Disco King Bappi Lahiri!. ‘Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’ is a remarkable comedy-drama which is guaranteed to impress the audiences. Pan India distribution by Sarthak Cinema. The film will hit the theaters on February 18, 2022.