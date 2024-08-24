Rajnath Singh meets US National Security Advisor Mr Jake Sullivan in Washington DC

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met the US National Security Advisor Mr Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington DC on August 23, 2024. They deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and certain key regional security issues. They also discussed the ongoing defence industrial collaboration projects between India and US, and potential areas where the industries of the two countries could work together.

The Raksha Mantri also interacted with the senior leaders of the US defence industry at a round-table organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC. The round-table was attended by a large number of US defence and technology companies.

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that India welcomes US investment and technology collaboration, and is ready with a skilled human resource base, robust pro-FDI and pro-business ecosystem, and large domestic market. India looks forward to closely working with US across the domains of defence for capability building and for an abiding technology & industrial partnership which can address emerging challenges, he added. Later, the Raksha Mantri briefly met a delegation from US India Business Council.