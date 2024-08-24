Rajnath Singh interacts with senior leadership of US defence companies in Washington DC

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of US defence companies in Washington DC on August 23, 2024 in an industry round-table organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum. He outlined the various emerging co-development and co-production opportunities in the defence sector in India. The progressive reforms undertaken by the Government of India have encouraged many foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers, including from the US, to set up manufacturing units in India, develop Joint Ventures, and also to make India their alternate export base. The planned co-production of GE 414 aero-engines in India shall be a significant milestone in India-US bilateral relations.

Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that ‘Partnership’ and ‘Joint Efforts’ are the two keywords that differentiate India’s defence industry partnership with other nations.

The event saw the attendance of senior leadership from prominent US defence and technology companies such as Boeing, GE, General Atomics, General Dynamics Land Systems, L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Rolls Royce, and ThayerMahan. In addition, few Indian companies such as ideaForge, Tata Sons and Tsecond, along with senior leaders from The Cohen Group attended the interaction with the Raksha Mantri. During the interaction, the business leaders briefly outlined their ongoing projects & future plans for India, and provided valuable feedback.