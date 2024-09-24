Rajnath Singh inaugurates 41st Indian Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 41st edition of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on September 24, 2024. The three-day meeting serves as a vital forum for ICG Commanders to engage in meaningful discussions on strategic, operational & administrative matters in the backdrop of the evolving geopolitical landscapes and complexities of maritime security.

Addressing the senior Commanders at the Coast Guard Headquarters, the Raksha Mantri described ICG as India’s foremost guard, ensuring the security of the country’s vast coastline through constant monitoring of the Exclusive Economic Zone, and prevention of illegal activities such as terrorism and trafficking of arms, drugs & humans. Commending the bravery & dedication with which the ICG personnel serve the nation in the times of distress, he paid tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives in a recent operation near Porbandar.

Shri Rajnath Singh termed the contribution of ICG in protecting the nation from internal disasters as unparalleled. He extolled its quick response during an oil spill off Chennai after Cyclone Michaung, which averted a major damage to the coastal ecosystem of the area.

Sharing his vision to make ICG as one of the strongest Coast Guards, the Raksha Mantri emphasised the need to move forward from being a human-oriented to a technology-oriented force to deal with conventional as well as emerging threats in today’s unpredictable times. He underlined the importance of ultra-modern technology on maritime borders, stating that it acts as a force multiplier to further strengthen the security system of the country.

“The world is going through a phase of technological revolution. In this era of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology and drones, the field of security is witnessing significant changes. Given the current geopolitical situation, maritime threats will increase in the future. We need to be alert and ready. The importance of manpower will always remain, but the world should know us as a technology-oriented Coast Guard,” Shri Rajnath Singh said.

While the Raksha Mantri stressed on the benefits of incorporating latest technology, he exhorted the Commanders to remain wary of its negative side. He termed technology as a double-edged sword and called upon ICG to be proactive, vigilant and prepared to tackle the potential challenges.

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated the commitment of the Government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to modernise & bolster the Armed Forces and ICG with indigenous platforms & equipment. On the efforts being made to attain ‘Aatmanirbharta’, he stated that 31 ships for ICG, worth more than Rs 4,000 crore, are being built by Indian shipyards. He also highlighted the approvals accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council to enhance the capabilities of ICG, which include procurement of Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, Software Defined Radios, Interceptor Boats, Dornier aircraft and Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels. Asserting that the three Services are evolving themselves with changing times, the Raksha Mantri urged the ICG to continue improving itself, creating a unique identity, gaining expertise in its domain, and moving forward with renewed vigour.

The Raksha Mantri also paid tributes to late ICG DG Rakesh Pal who passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai recently. He described him as a kind-hearted and capable officer whose untimely death, he said, is an irreparable loss.

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra were among the senior officers present on the occasion.

During the course of the conference, the ICG Commanders will also interact with the Chief of Defence Staff, as well as the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Engineer-in-Chief. The discussions are designed to foster collaboration among the Services across the full spectrum of maritime security, while also promoting the growth and infrastructure development of ICG.

The conference provides a platform for senior ICG leaders to meticulously evaluate key operational, material, logistical, HR development, training, and administrative initiatives undertaken over the past year. They will also deliberate on vital milestones essential for the protection of the maritime interests of the nation. The Commanders will assess ongoing ICG projects designed to bolster Indigenisation through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, harmonising with the Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.