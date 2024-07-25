Rajnath Singh Honors Vietnam’s Nguyen Phu Trong in New Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy in New Delhi on July 25, 2024 to pay tribute, on behalf of the Government and the people of India, to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, who passed away recently. The Raksha Mantri extended condolences to Ambassador Extraordinary of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai.

After laying a wreath, Shri Rajnath Singh signed a book of condolences. In a post on X, he stated that India stands with the bereaved family, the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief.

The Raksha Mantri recalled the contributions of Mr Nguyen Phu Trong towards strengthening the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. India and Vietnam are long standing friends and trusted partners.