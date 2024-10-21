Rajnath Singh and Singaporean Counterpart to Strengthen Defence Ties at 6th India-Singapore Dialogue

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence, Singapore Dr Ng Eng Hen will co-chair the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on October 22, 2024. The meeting aims to carry forward defence cooperation between the two countries. Both sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

India and Singapore share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The bilateral defence relations form a significant pillar to this collaboration. The engagements have diversified to include wide-ranging contacts between the Services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes, cooperation in UN Peacekeeping, ship visits and bilateral exercises.

Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, and an important partner of the Indo-Pacific vision. Defence and security partnership between the two countries is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Singaporean Defence Minister will be on a visit to India from October 21-23, 2024. The fifth edition of the Defence Ministers’ Dialogue took place in January 2021 through virtual teleconference.