Rajiv Ranjan Singh Felicitates Panchayat Representatives as Special Guests for 78th Independence Day Celebrations

In a momentous event held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh urged the Elected Women Representatives / Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/ Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) to take the lead in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in rural India.

To honour the Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) and Elected Representatives (ERs) invited as Special Guests to the Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized a Felicitation Function yesterday. The event took place at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The event, marked by a spirit of empowerment and recognition, witnessed the felicitation of distinguished women leaders of Panchayats from across the country, whose exceptional contributions have brought pride and progress to their communities and constituencies. Around 400 Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) and Elected Representatives (ERs) of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) have been invited as Special Guests. Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, acknowledged the Special Guests for their vital contributions to India’s development journey.

In his keynote address, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, emphasized the significance of women recognizing their inherent strength and potential. He urged the women leaders to take full advantage of technological advancements, particularly the integration of eGram Swaraj–Bhashini, to enhance governance and public service delivery in rural areas. “Create your identity on the basis of your work,” he exhorted, highlighting that the true essence of leadership lies in action and impact.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh also lauded the Prime Minister’s visionary decision to invite Panchayat representatives to the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. He highlighted the central role of Panchayats in the resolution of a developed India. He praise the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for its robust training and capacity-building initiatives, which have empowered Panchayat leaders with the administrative and technical skills necessary for effective governance. “The sincere efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have made it possible for Panchayat representatives to receive training in premier institutions like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs),” he noted, urging continuous improvement in their skills to win the affection and trust of the people they serve.

While extending his best wishes for the 78th Independence Day, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh called upon Panchayats to establish themselves as strong pillars of democracy. “The existence of Panchayats is constitutionally recognized; they are constitutional units. Therefore, their identity should be firmly rooted in their work,” he added. Shri Singh reminded the attendees that the invitation to the Independence Day celebrations was extended in recognition of their exemplary work, a testimony to the crucial role they play in the nation’s progress.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel welcomed and congratulated the Panchayat representatives, reflecting on the beauty of the world’s largest and oldest democracy that offers individuals the opportunity to serve the nation through elected office. Prof. Baghel expressed his delight at the opportunity extended to Panchayat representatives to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Delhi. He urged them to fully grasp the significance of their roles and to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication. “Set big goals in your personal, social and professional life,” Prof. Baghel encouraged, imparting the mantra of inclusivity and collective progress.

In his inspiring and motivational address, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel urged the Panchayat representatives to contribute wholeheartedly to the overall development of the nation, drawing inspiration from the life and leadership of the Prime Minister.

Shri Vivek Bhardwaj extended a warm welcome to the Special Guests and delivered opening remarks that resonated with the spirit and objectives of the Felicitation Function. In his remarks Shri Bharadwaj highlighted the critical importance of women’s leadership in Panchayats as a catalyst for social equality and progress. He acknowledged the transformative initiatives led by women in rural India and called for a continued focus on capacity building to ensure that every representative is equipped to lead effectively.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar in his address, emphasized the role of women leaders in actualizing the vision of a developed India. He underlined the importance of empowering women to take on leadership roles, thereby strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions and enhancing their effectiveness. “This workshop is a significant step towards empowering women leaders and increasing their influence in Panchayats,” Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar remarked, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to supporting and promoting best practices across Panchayats nationwide.

The highlight of the function was the felicitation of several distinguished women leaders of Panchayats by the Union Ministers Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel. Among those honoured was Smt. Anita Suresh Kusale, Sarpanch of Kambalwadi Gram Panchayat, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who is the mother of Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale, the Bronze Medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her dedication to fostering a positive sports environment in Kambalwadi Gram Panchayat was lauded as an inspiration for others.

Other women leaders of Panchayats felicitated at the hands of the Union Ministers included Smt. Nirmala Devi, District Development Councillor from Katra, Jammu & Kashmir; Smt. Neeru Yadav, Sarpanch of Lambi Aheer Gram Panchayat, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan; Smt. Paidipamula Krishna Kumari, Sarpanch of Challapalli Gram Panchayat, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh; Smt. Bharati Kumari, Mukhiya of Hathwara Gram Panchayat, Falka Block, Katihar District, Bihar; Smt. Nirmalaben Gain, President of Dang District Panchayat, Dangs District, Gujarat; Smti. Idaburom Phanbuh, VEC Secretary of Laitmawsiang VEC, Khatarshnong Laitkroh C & RD Block, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, Meghalaya; and Smt. Sanyogita Singh Chauhan, Gram Pradhan of Atari Gram Panchayat, Mal Block, Lucknow District, Uttar Pradesh. Each of the Panchayat leaders invited as Special Guest to the Independence Day celebrations was recognized for their unwavering commitment to the development of their communities and the nation at large.

The event featured the launch of the Multilingual eGramSwaraj platform, developed in collaboration with BHASHINI, which aims to transcend language barriers, ensuring that every citizen can easily access digital services in their own language. This innovative initiative marks a significant milestone, making the eGramSwaraj portal accessible in all 22 scheduled languages of India, thereby greatly enhancing its reach and usability across diverse linguistic communities.

The Felicitation Function also saw the release of the comprehensive State/UT–wise Panchayat Profile, which includes Basic Statistics on Panchayati Raj Institutions, providing valuable insights into the state of local governance across India.

On this occasion, an audio–visual exhibition on SVAMITVA Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as well as an engaging photo exhibition on ‘India’s Heritage’ showcased the cultural richness of rural India, aiming to stimulate discussions on utilizing heritage for revenue generation and development of Gram Panchayats.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has meticulously planned the visit of these grassroots leaders to the National Capital, ensuring an enriching experience that includes a visit to the Pradhan MantriSangrahalaya (PM Museum), participation in the Independence Day function at Red Fort, Delhi and a special Lunch Function on 15thAugust, 2024.

This initiative by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj not only honours these Panchayat leaders but also reinforces the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment in rural India. By involving Panchayati Raj Institutions in national celebrations, the Government is fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among local governance bodies, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The events on 14th August 2024 concluded with a strong message of unity, resolve, and a shared vision for a prosperous and inclusive India. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj reaffirmed its dedication to empowering women leaders and strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions, ensuring that the Ministry continues to serve as the foundation of India’s democratic and developmental aspirations.