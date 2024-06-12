Rajiv Ranjan Singh chairs a Briefing Meeting of DoF at New Delhi

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh chaired a briefing and review meeting of Department of Fisheries at Krishi Bhawan today. Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State,MoFAHD and Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAHD were also present during the meeting convened after charge assumption by them on yesterday .

During the meeting Union minister has directed to prepare strategy for enhancing export of value added fisheries products and also directed to take up with Ministry of Finance to issue advisories to all the banks for extending KCC facilities toall eligible fisherman. Minister has also directed to call a meeting with MPs of leading fish producing states/UTsto understand on ground reality and challenges for improving performance of fisheries sector.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State,MoFAHD has suggested to explore possibility of Cage culture in GangaRiver which may be an alternate employment opportunity for the youth.Union Minister has also highlighted that the need to review electricity charges being paid by fishermen to bring at par with electricity charges in agriculture sector. Union minister has directed to issue an advisory to States & UTs to reduce per unit electricity charge for aquaculture as per with Agriculture.

Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAHD has highlighted issue of safety and security of the fishermen and requirement of modern Fishing harbours and deep sea fishing vessels. Union Minister has directed to prepare action plan for improving infrastructure in fisheries and increasing induction of deep sea fishing vessels.

Dr AbhilakshLikhi, Union Secretary, DoF discussed the overview of the Department and briefed about various activities and schemes of the Department of Fisheries being implemented across the country.

Shri SagarMehra, Joint Secretary(IF) made a presentation about on implementation and grounding of flagship schemes and programmes such as PMMSY, FIDF, KCC and PMMKSSY and brief about the physical and financial progress alongwith the challenges and way forward. Smt Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary(MF) has briefed about important projects and initiative undertaken by the Department for development marine fisheries resources and infrastructure.

Shri Sanjiv Kumar, AS&FA, Shri Gaurav Kumar, Economic Advisor Department of fisheries and other senior officers of DOF were also present during the meeting.