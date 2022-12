Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), India’s only aviation university has been established at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) under an Act of Parliament: V. K. Singh (Retd)

New Delhi : There is no shortage of pilots in India. There is, however, shortage of Type rated Commanders/PIC (Pilot-in-command) on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilising foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA). Presently, there are 82 FATA holders in India.

Foreign pilots are issued Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA) under the provisions of Rule 45 of Aircraft Rules, 1937 & CAR Section 7, Series G, Part II. FATA is not issued to foreign license holder above the age of 65 years in conformity with Rule 28A of Aircraft Rules, 1937, and is further restricted to any lower age limit prescribed by the license issuing contracting State.

There are 34 DGCA approved Flying Training Organizations (FTO) in India operating on 52 bases which provide aircraft flying training to obtain CPL (Commercial pilot License). List of FTOs is at Annexure I.

There are 07 Approved Training Organizations (ATO) which provide type specific aircraft training to Pilots. List of ATOs is at Annexure II.

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), India’s only aviation university has been established at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) under an Act of Parliament.

S No State Name Address Additional bases Bihar Bihar Flying Institute PatnaAirport,Patna Gujarat Ahmedabad Aviation & Aeronautics Ltd., AAA Hangar, Old Terminal Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Gujarat Gujarat Flying Club, Vadodara Airport, Gujarat Haryana Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation Civil Aerodrome,Kunjpura Road,Karnal, Haryana. Hisar, Haryana Pinjore, Haryana Haryana FSTC Flying School Private Ltd Chaudhary Bansi Lal Airport, Bhiwani, Haryana Narnaul, Haryana Jharkhand Alchemist AviationPvt.Ltd. Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Karnataka Govt.FlyingTrainingSchool Jakkur,Bangalore Karnataka OrientFlightAviationAcademy Mysore, Karnataka Kerala RajivGandhiAcademyforAviationTechnology Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Madhya Pradesh ChimesAviationAcademy, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh MadhyaPradeshFlyingClub,Indore DeviAhilyabaiHolkarAirport,CivilAerodrome,BijasanRoad, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Sha-ShibFlyingAcademy, Guna, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra AcademyofCarverAviation, BaramatiAirport,Baramati, Maharashtra Maharashtra BlueRayAviation BRAPLHangar,OsmanabadAirport, Maharashtra Mahesana, Gujarat Maharashtra NagpurFlyingClub Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra NationalFlyingTrainingInstitute,Pvt.Ltd, C/oAirportAuthorityofIndia,BirsiAirport,P.O.P;Paraswada, Gondia, Maharashtra Maharashtra RedbirdFlightTrainingAcademyPvt.Ltd. Baramati Airport, Baramati, Maharashtra Seoni, Madhya Pradesh Lilabari, Assam Kalaburagi, Karnataka Maharashtra SVKMNMIMS AcademyofAviation Campus-Babulde,Shirpur,Dist.Dhule, Maharashtra Maharashtra SKYNEX Aero Pvt. Ltd. Jalgaon Airport, Jalgaon, Maharashtra Maharashtra TheBombayFlyingClub, JuhuAirport,Santacruz(W), Mumbai, Maharashtra Mumbai, Maharashtra Dhule, Maharashtra Odisha Govt.AviationTrainingInstitute, DirectorateofAviation,Orissa,CivilAerodrome,Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Birasal, Odisha Punjab PatialaAviationClub Patiala, Punjab Amritsar, Punjab Rajasthan BanasthaliVidyapithGlidingFlyingClub Banasthali,Dist.Tonk, Rajasthan Telangana Asia Pacific FlightTrainingAcadsemyLtd. GMR HIAL Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (2013) Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, Telangana (2015) Kalaburagi Airport, Karnataka (2021) Telangana FlytechAviation Academy, A1-Kauser,PlotNo.295,RoadNo.10,WestMaredpally. Secunderabad. Telangana Nadirgul, Telangana NagarjunSagar, Andhra Pradesh Telangana TelanganaStateAviationAcademy, AndhraPradesh,oldAirPort, Hyderabad, Telangana Telangana WingsAviationPvt.Ltd., 1-11-256/B,PlotNo.108, AdjacentAirportRoad,Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana Uttar Pradesh AmbitionsFlyingClubPvt.Ltd Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh ChetakAviation MS-10,NH-91,AligarhAirstrip,DhanipurAligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh FalconAviationAcademy Ayodhya, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Non-operational) (2013) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (2019) Uttar Pradesh GargAviationLtd.UP HangarNo.3dhule,CivilAerodrome,Cantt. Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh IndiraGandhiRashtriyaUdanAkademy Fursatganj, Dist.Raebareilly, Uttar Pradesh Gondia, Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh PioneerFlyingAcademyPvt.Ltd MS-10,NH-91,DhanipurAirport,PostPanethi,Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Saraswati Aviation Academy Sultanpur, Amhat Airfield, Uttar Pradesh

S NO ATO 1 FSTC India Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon and Hyderabad 2 CSTPL, Greater Noida 3 AGIPL (Airbus India), Gurgaon 4 CTE, AIR INDIA, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi 5 CAE, Bengaluru 6 AAG Centre for Aviation Training, Chennai 7 HATS-OFF Helicopter Training Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.