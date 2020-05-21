Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana will bring about positive change in lives of people: Sonia Gandhi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Government’s ambitious scheme- Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana was inaugurated today via video conferencing today on martyrdom day of Ex-Prime Minister Bharat Ratna late Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, in esteemed presence of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At his residence office today, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel with his Cabinet Ministers transferred Rs 1500 crore to the bank accounts of farmers in Chhattisgarh as the first installment of Rs 5750 crore provisioned under this scheme. This inaugural programme was attended by Senior Leader Mr. Motilal Vora, MP Mr. PL Punia, Mr. Randeep Singh Surjewala along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.

In his address to the inaugural programme, Member of Lok Sabha Mr. Rahul Gandhi said that in view the crisis due to corona pandemic, I had requested Prime Minister to provide financial aid to poor people instead of loans, as they presently need cash more that credit. Chhattisgarh Government has found a commendable solution to the situation. Chhattisgarh is the first state of the country to transfer financial aid directly into the accounts of farmers. Chhattisgarh Government has set the example for entire country on how to help people in the time of crisis. Whether it is corona or any other crisis, we would not leave the side of poor people. He said that to help poor people, we will have to stand by them. We all know that the economic condition of the state is not that good, despite that Chhattisgarh Government has decided to bring relief to farmers. This is a big step. We have taken the decision to help farmers and poor people after proper considerations. This is not a decision of one person rather it is the voice of Chhattisgarh. People of Chhattisgarh have expressed their needs and guided us towards this decision. I congratulate Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet Ministers and also the people of Chhattisgarh for this initiative.

On the occasion, National President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi said that as per the vision of late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Government has taken a great step of supporting poor, tribal people and farmers. Through Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, financial aid is being provided to the farmers directly into their bank accounts. The decision to include rural landless labourers in the second phase of the scheme is commendable. Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana is an exemplary scheme to support poor farmers. This scheme will bring about prosperity and positive changes in lives of tribal people, villagers and poor people. Implementation of such schemes at ground-level to benefit each and every person will be the true tribute to late Shri Rajiv Gandhi. She said that Rajiv ji believed that agriculture is the foundation of development. Supporting farmers and poor people is important for development of India. She congratulated Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel’s government and people of the state especially poor, farmers and labourers on inauguration of the scheme.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said in his address to the programme that Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana aims to support farmers and economically weaker section of society, provide them opportunities to live a dignified life and to alleviate poverty. Inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana is commencing a new era of prosperity for farmers of the state. He said that 90% of the beneficiaries of this scheme includes marginalized farmers, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC and poor people. First installment of Rs 1500 crore under this scheme has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, Rs 5750 crore will be provided to 19 lakh farmers of the state. Under this scheme, exchange grant of Rs 13,000 per acre will be provided for sugarcane farming and Rs 10 thousand per acre for paddy farming. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel further said that we have directly transferred nearly Rs 40 thousand 700 crore into the accounts of farmers in form of payment against paddy procurement, loan waiver, crop insurance claim, irrigation tax waver and bonus.

Mr. Baghel said that this day is a historic day for farmers of the state. Today we are remembering the contribution of Ex-Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi Ji, who envisioned the Modern India of 21st century. Shri Rajiv Gandhi believed that building a poverty-free and self-reliant India is not possible without improving the economic condition of farmers. Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nayay Yojana is the first step towards realizing the vision of Shri Rajiv Gandhi. Under the guidance of Sonia ji and Rahul ji, Chhattisgarh is one of the first states of the country that are well-determined to follow Swaminathan Committee’s report.

Mr. Baghel said that inauguration of this scheme on death anniversary of late Shri Rajiv Gandhi is our humble tribute to him. In upcoming years as well, farmers will be provided incentives under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. On the occasion, Chief Minister interacted with public representatives, beneficiary farmers, women of self-help groups and minor forest produce collectors from various districts.

On the occasion, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Home Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, Health Minister Mr. TS Singhdeo, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Cooperatives Minister Mr. Premsai Tekam, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Singh Bhagat, Higher Education Minister Mr. Umesh Patel, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendiya, Labour Minister Dr Shivkumar Daharia, Revenue Minister Mr. Jai Singh Agrawal, Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, PHE Minister Guru Rudrakumar and senior officials were present.

Related

comments