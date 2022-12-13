Rajiv Gandhi Foundation FCRA registration cancelled after it receives grant from Chinese Embassy: HM Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that the Congress has raised the issue of India-China face-off to avoid the question of FCRA violation by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, an organisation run by the opposition party. Talking to media outside Parliament today, Mr shah said, the Foundation had received a grant of 1.35 crore rupees from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). He said, the government has cancelled its registration as per the rule. The Minister added that a question was listed in the Lok Sabha about it but the Congress and other opposition parties disrupted the proceedings. Mr. Shah asserted that till the time the Narendra Modi government is in power, no one can capture even an inch of Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stressed that there is no relation between India-China border face-off and FCRA licence cancellation of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Talking to reporters, Mr Kharge expressed disappointment that clarification to Opposition parties was not allowed after the Defence Minister’s statement on India-China border face off in Rajya Sabha.