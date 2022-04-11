Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits IBM Cyber Range and Campus at Bengaluru

New Delhi:“In rapidly digitizing world, India has the opportunity to leapfrog in exponential technologies like cyber security, Hybrid Cloud and AI. We need investments in these technologies to help bring our PM’s vision of making India the hub of innovation and growth. It was a good visit to the IBM Cyber security Hub and Client Innovation Centre in Bengaluru (Karnataka) and see the technologies companies like IBM provide to various organizations in accelerating their Digital Transformation”, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship during his visit to the IBM India, Bengaluru office.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar met the team IBM led by Sandip Patel, MD Asia Pacific & interacted with senior professionals engaged in running the Cyber range operations, inaugurated by him in early 2022. He also interacted with members of IBM India’s leadership & consulting teams who presented works on several governmental interventions and opportunities to deliver reforms, efficient systems and impact to the citizens of the country. Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a technocrat himself with over three decades of experience in technology sector. As an entrepreneur, he successfully built the cellular network in India in the 1990’s. He is widely respected amongst technology professionals for his in depth & deep understanding of the sector and for leading the conversation on technology related public policies.

Adjacent to the new cyber range facility, IBM’s new Security Operations Center (SOC) provides Managed Security Services (MSS) to clients across the globe. With capacity for 600 security response operators, it is the second IBM SOC in Bengaluru, with the other SOC continuing to specifically serve regional Indian clients. The new SOC is part of IBM’s vast global network of SOCs, which serve more than 2,000 clients around the world – managing more than two million endpoints and 150 billion potential security events per day.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India welcomed the Minister to IBM office, Bengaluru and stated that “It was an honour to host Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar at IBM, Bengaluru office today. We provided an immersive experience of the IBM #Cybersecurity Hub & Client Innovation Centre that reiterates our commitment to Make in India for India and the world.” The Minister has been vocal about the need for an Open, Safe & Trusted and accountable Internet.