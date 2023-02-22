Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch the Second Semicon India Future Design Roadshow in Bengaluru

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be leaving for Bengaluru this evening on a two-day official trip.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be launching the Second Semicon India Future Design Roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday. The road show is being held with an aim to encourage startups, next-generation innovators, and global & Indian Semiconductor majors to invest in the semiconductor design ecosystem of India. The first event of this series was held at Karnavati University, Gujarat last year.

In December 2021, the Centre had initiated the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investments in the sector.

The Minister will be attending the opening of Renesas-TCS Innovation Centre tomorrow (23rd February) as Chief Guest. He will be addressing the executives from both the companies including Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Board Member at Renesas and Shri N. Ganpathy Subramanium, COO, TCS, at the TCS building.

Later that day, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will hold an interaction with students of the BMS Engineering College as part of the ‘New India for Young India’ series. These sessions are aimed at encouraging Young Indians to explore the avenues for innovations in the digital space.

A former chip designer and tech entrepreneur turned politician, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been engaging with Young Indians including Startups and entrepreneurs across the country. Such interactions are very well received by students, academicians and entrepreneurs from the startup ecosystem.