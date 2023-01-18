Rajeev Chandrasekhar to deliver keynote address at India International Technology Law Conference in Bengaluru tomorrow

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be delivering the keynote address at the Itech International India Conference, in Bengaluru tomorrow.

The Minister will be speaking on “the Vision of Digital India” at the conference being organized by the International Technology Law Association. The law meet is an annual event that brings together lawyers from across the world to discuss pressing issues in the domain of technology policy and is considered among the foremost conferences in the field.

The Minister will be arriving in Bengaluru this evening after completing his official visit to Ranchi, Jharkhand.

After the Itech Law Conference, the Minister will visit the office of NXP semiconductors. He will be interacting with the NXP Design leadership community and have a dialogue on building the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. As part of this visit the Minister will also be meeting various NXP mentored Design and systems startups in the domains of AI, 5G and automotive DRM.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also meet the India Global Capability Center (GCC) Heads of leading international corporations such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Samsung, Sony among others. The discussion will be centered around how GCC’s can create more employment opportunities in India as well create grass root skills development.

The second day of the Minister’s visit will include attending a Rozgar Mela. Rozgar Melas are organised with the intent of fast-tracking the meeting of job seekers and employers. He will also be visiting the Karnataka Public School Uttarahalli in Bengaluru to interact with students and teachers.