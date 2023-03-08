Rajeev Chandrasekhar on three-day visit to Bengaluru from tomorrow; First Digital India Dialogues on Digital India Bill to be held with all stakeholders in Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be in Bengaluru for a three-day official visit from 9th March onwards

The Minister will be delivering an address at the Deep Tech Summit – Transformation Through Indigenous Innovation organised by MeitY-NASSCOM Center of Excellence (CoE) – IoT & AI.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will discuss about the policy initiatives that are being taken by the Government of India to catalyse the deep tech ecosystem and further India’s digital economy goals.

The Minister will also be launching the next edition of the flagship program Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) at the event. Past editions of HIC have witnessed many successes of digital adoption by health providers across the country.

The summit will also showcase leading edge innovative solutions, curated round table and panels, networking opportunities with Industry leaders, Investors and government representatives. The DeepTech conference in Bengaluru will also draw participation from Startups from across the country, especially Karnataka.

Later, the Minister will hold a consultation on the soon-to-be introduced Digital India Bill – a future ready legislation that aims to replace the existing IT Act & provide a strong framework for India’s Techade. These consultations are a part of the Digital India Dialogues that are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s initiative of developing a consultative approach to law and policy making.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be discussing with stakeholders, including industry representatives, lawyers, Intermediaries, Consumer groups amongst others on the principles on which the proposed Bill will be based on and invite their inputs on it.

The next day, the Minister will address a session oon ‘New India for Young India’ at the R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru and interact with the students. As part of this initiative, the Minister has visited over 43 colleges across the country in the past 18 months during which he has interacted with students on the opportunities available for them in New India and the efforts by the Narendra Modi Government on Digitalization and Skilling, Catalyzing IndiaTechade.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also hold an interactive session with IT professionals related to various aspects of tech development.