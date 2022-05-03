Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to visit Nagaland on a 3 day tour

New Delhi : Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India will be in Nagaland on a 3 days’ official visit, starting from the 4th May, 2022.

The Minister will arrive at Dimapur airport by noon on 4th May. He will be travelling to Kiphire to review the progress of Aspirational District Programme of the Government of India with the officials of District Administration followed by a visit to the District Hospital, Kiphire. It is pertinent to note that Kiphire aspirational district in Nagaland was ranked first in the health and nutrition sector and second in the basic infrastructure parameters among the aspirational districts in the country in 2021.

Launched by the Hon’ble PM in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country. The broad contours of the programme are Convergence (of Central & State Schemes), Collaboration (of Central, State level ‘Prabhari’ Officers & District Collectors), and Competition among districts through monthly delta ranking; all driven by a mass movement. The Government is committed to raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all – “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas”

The Minister shall visit Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), and interact with the students and faculty engaged in Skill Training. Jan Shikshan Sansthan, under Ministry of Skill development and entrepreneurship aims to provide vocational training to non-literates, neo-literates as well as school drop-outs in rural regions by identifying skills that have a relevant market in that region. Over two-thirds of India’s population comprises rural citizens.

The MoS will be visiting Longwa Village on the 5th May and hold discussions with the district administration.

On 6th May, the MoS will inaugurate 5 National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Centres in North eastern Region from Dimapur. These Centres are located at Dibrugarh & Jorhat ( Assam ), Passighat ( Arunachal Pradesh ), Dimapur ( Nagaland ), Senapati ( Manipur ).

The Minister last visited Nagaland in September 2021, when he inaugurated a Software Technology Park at Kohima & 5 NIELIT Centres in the North East Region including one at Churachandpur, Tuibong, Manipur, Aizawl of Mizoram and Kokrajhar and Tejpur of Assam through video conferencing.

The Minister also visited a Bamboo cluster & promised a Pilot Project for Skilling Upskilling Bamboo artisans. The Ministry of Skill Development swiftly launched the Pilot Project within 3 months time period in December 2021. As on date, 4100 artisans have been mobilised and 3100 have been registered in 100 batches spread over 4 Job roles – Bamboo Utility Handicrafts Assembler , Bamboo May Weaver, Bamboo Basket Maker, Wooden toy maker Artisan.

The Minister shall return to New Delhi, on 6 May, 2022.