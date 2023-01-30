Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates the two-day symposium on the Quantum Computing Ecosystem organised by C-DAC

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that Quantum Computing will be at the core of India’s growth and expansion in India’s Techade.

“It is PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to create a India centric Quantum tech ecosystem with partners and players around the world. We are working together to build an ecosystem of innovation, along with startups, R&D laboratories, higher education institutions. Quantum Computing will be at the core of the growth and expansion in India’s Techade,” Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, while virtually inaugurating a two-day Symposium on the Quantum Computing Ecosystem held at C-DAC, Pune.

The symposium aims to project India’s capabilities in Quantum Computing. It aims to explore the technologies, systems and subsystems which make up the building blocks of quantum computers and bring about a synergy among key stakeholders to build a commercial scale Quantum Computer.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke about the disruptive role of Quantum Computing and pointed out that it is going to be the next big idea that will disrupt technology in general and computing in particular.

“We need to really work together to build a complete quantum ecosystem of innovation, startups, research labs, higher academic institutions, domestic companies, foreign companies, foreign academics for creating an India centric Quantum Ecosystem that works very well with other partners and players around the world,” the Minister said.

Emphasising that Technologies such as Quantum Computing will be at the core of country’s economic expansion in the India decade, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “On one hand of the spectrum at the cutting edge we intend to build capabilities in quantum and high performance computing and on the other hand we want to build consumer products, digital products, devices and solutions and allow more digital empowerment of the 1.2 billion Indians who will be connected to the internet by 2025-2026.”

The Minister said the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision is to transition India from being a mere consumer of technology to being an architect and designer and producer of technology and spoke of how the Government has created an electronics manufacturing ecosystem from scratch in the past eight years– making India a trusted partner in the global supply chain of electronics.

This event was also attended by Shri Alkesh Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Prof. Barry Sanders, University of Calgary, Canada, Prof. Andrew Briggs, Oxford University & Chair QuantrolOx, UK, Shri E. Magesh, DG, C-DAC, Smt. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, R&D in IT, MeitY, Dr. Ekta Kapoor, Head, FFT Division, DST, Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist ‘G’ and Adviser, PSA, GoI, Col. A.K. Nath (Retd.), Executive Director, Corporate Strategy and C-DAC, Pune, Dr. Anindita Banerjee, Adjunct Scientist, C-DAC R&D and senior scientists from research labs and industries from India, Israel, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland and USA.