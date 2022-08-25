Rajasthan : Polio dose will be given to all boys and girls from birth to five years ,says District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit

New Delhi : District Collector Shri Prakash Rajpurohit has given necessary directions to the concerned departments to provide polio dose to all the boys and girls from birth to five years of age under the Sub National Pulse Polio Vaccination Day to be organized on 18th September 2022 and to make the program successful.

The District Collector was addressing the meeting of the District Health Committee organized in the Collectorate Auditorium on Thursday. He discussed agenda wise with Chief Medical and Health Officer I and II, BCMHO. He said that the basic facilities of all the primary health centers of the district should be improved and the distribution of medicines should be ensured at the right time at all the primary health centers. If the medicine is about to run out, its demand should be sent immediately.

The District Collector said that the availability of stock of medicines should be ensured from time to time. He also gave instructions for the Kovid-19 vaccination of children of 12 to 14 years and vaccination of drop out and missing children from 0 to 1 year. Along with the Chief Minister’s free medicine scheme, other schemes were also reviewed in detail. During the meeting, Shri Rajpurohit also directed to ensure adequate arrangements for effective prevention and control of dengue, chikungunya including seasonal diseases. The District Collector gave instructions for timely disposal of cases related to financial assistance to the beneficiaries under Raj-Shri Yojana.

In the meeting, the District Tuberculosis Officer informed that during the campaign based on the theme “Mhare Gaon TB Na Pasare Paon” under TB Free Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, patients treated with tuberculosis were identified at the Panchayat level for early diagnosis and treatment.

During this, District Collector Shri Prakash Rajpurohit also released posters related to TB-free Gram Panchayat campaign and seasonal diseases. Officers of the concerned department including Additional District Collector (IV) Shri Shankar Lal Saini were present in the meeting.