Rajasthan Government to host Investors Connect Roadshow in Mumbai on 8th December, 2021

Mumbai: Rajasthan Government’s upcoming Investors Summit – Invest Rajasthan 2022, is hosting its roadshows in Mumbai. Smt. Shakuntala Rawat, Hon’ble Industries & Commerce Minister, Government of Rajasthan will be in Mumbai to invite and sign MoUs with proposed investors for ahead of international summit – Invest Rajasthan 2022. Smt. Rawat will be leading a high level delegation at Invest Rajasthan Roadshow at hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on Wednesday, 8th of December 2021. The roadshow being organised with CII support, will focus on ‘Exploring Investment Opportunities in Rajasthan’ in the focus sectors.

Notably, the Rajasthan Week at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2021 had a huge response and state has bagged the MoUs & LOIs of Rs. 45000 Cr from Dubai. To set the domestic context of potential investors, the state has also clocked investment proposals worth Rs. 79,000 crore from its Delhi roadshow recently. Now, from Mumbai, the state government is eying investments in the sectors such as Automobile & EV, Renewable Energy, Leather-Footwear & Furniture, Pharma, Petrochem, ESDM, Minerals & Mines, Toy Manufacturing & Sports Goods, Tourism & Hospitality and more.

Inviting the global investors, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Government says, “Invest Rajasthan 2022 is the manifestation of our commitment to building enduring partnerships with private enterprise for development of the state and prosperity of our people. It is an important milestone towards delivering on the commitments made by us to investors. I invite you to experience and benefit from the bouquet of exciting opportunities Rajasthan has to offer, and to join us in building a promising future for all of us”

Rajasthan is largest state of India in respect to size and is rich in minerals and other natural wealth. Over the past few years a robust policy and infrastructure framework has emerged in the state to compliment the industrial growth. An emerging Industrial hub, Rajasthan is set for an investment boost with Invest Rajasthan summit at Jaipur on 24–25 January 2022.

The state is enjoying strategic location and following the investor friendly policy framework created by the state leadership, it has become the home for many conglomerates, corporate houses and manufacturing units in the huge 350 industrial areas developed by RICCO in the land of 49,000+ acres. Over 40,000+ units are already operational in the RICCO industrial areas and over 150 more industrial parks are under the planning process. Rajasthan is becoming strategic location for any investor as it covers about 58% of DMIC influence area, additionally the new GAS Grid project is spread in 1730 Kms. The state has also 3 operational SEZs and 9 ICDs that is making it stronger in the ease of doing business.

A series of investor connect events are being held by Rajasthan Government across the nation and abroad to attract investor attention towards glowing investment opportunities in state. The state government advancing on vision of Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has been persistently working for developing a conducive investment ecosystem in the state. New industrials areas, petrochemical investment region and sector specific investment zones are creating new investment venues in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2019, RIPS 2019 and other sector specific policies have further accentuate the investment possibilities.