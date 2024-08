Govt. of Rajasthan has prepared pre-feasibility report on development of port at Bhawtara, near Bakhasar of Barmer and IWAI has prepared feasibility report of National Waterway-48. IWAI has approached National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras for mathematical modelling of the waterway to assess the feasibility of navigation and development of the said port.