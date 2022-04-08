Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lays the foundation stone of India’s tallest hospital, IPD Tower in Rajasthan

Jaipur : One of the tallest hospitals in India under the name IPD Tower was launched with the Foundation Stone Laying done by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan today. With the rise in patients from 10% to 20% seen in Rajasthan from in and around the surrounding states, SMS Hospital launched a new project under the name IPD Tower a project by the Govt. of Rajasthan. The event witnessed the gallant presence of Shri Shanti Dhariwal, Minister UDH and Shri Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Medical Health & Services Rajasthan. Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur and Shivani Swarnkar welcomed Hon’ble CM Shri Ashok Gehlot. The Foundation Stone Laying event of IPD Tower also witnessed the flagging of 100 Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Mamta Expresses. The Foundation stone laying day of IPD Tower was in conjunction with the initiation of 2 days Nirogi Rajasthan MediFest 2022. Other dignitaries from the Ministry present at the event were shri Mahesh Joshi, shri Ameen Kagzi, Shri Bhawar singh bhati, Shri Ashok Bamniya,Shri Govind Ram Meghwal, and Smt. Usha Sharma, chief secretary rajasthan.

The IPD Tower will be a well-facilitated 24 storey hospital with 1200 additional beds, teaching rooms, ICUs, 20 OPDs, 4 Cath Labs, 100 OPD Registration counters, 1 Helipad and a Medical Martyr Memorial centre. The foundation stone laying day witnessed the commencement of the ongoing Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest 2022 and Exhibition today, which will conclude on 6th April 2022. Shri Ashok Gehlot also flagged off 100 Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Mamta Expresses. Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Mamta Expresses are well-equipped ambulances that will offer medical services to expectant mothers during delivery and post-partum treatments to all women in far-flung rural areas of the state.

Shri Ashok Gehlot, Hon’ble Chief Minister Rajasthan said, “It is a proud moment for all of us today as we are launching India’s tallest hospital in Rajasthan. The model of Nirogi Rajasthan was conceptualized and implemented in 2019. The State Government will soon be launching the Right to Health Bill. The Chiranjivi Yojna launched is to offer ease and accessibility and health as a right for all. We intend to reach out to every nook and corner and even the farthest places at the bottom of the pyramid. We shall also offer free services to all patients who do not have cards under the Chiranjivi Yojna Scheme. The state will also be launching the Old Pension Scheme. Health Education will be incorporated in the primary schooling pedagogy.”

Shri Ashok Gehlot further announced the launch of 4 satellite hospitals that will be constructed around far-flung areas of Jaipur city with an investment of Rs.100 crore. Around Rs. 50 crore will be invested to construct an additional parking space at the SMS hospital.” The CM also urged the Central Government to offer assistance and offer career opportunities for all students who have returned to India from Ukraine. CM Ashok Gehlot further mentioned, “Post-COVID-19, Rajasthan has experienced a rise in patient footfall which has allowed us to offer the best services to patients.”

Shri Shanti Dhariwal, Minister UDH said, “This is a beginning of a new era for SMS Hospitals. Jaipur will now be considered a new medical hub with the launch of IPD Tower. Under the Chiranjivi scheme, patients from the state are now accessing free of cost medical services as against the Central Government’s scheme of Ayushman Bharat which is for a stipulated category alone. The IPD Tower is a unique model which shall offer a world-class facility to all patients. This project will be a milestone that can prove to be a model for other projects too. The work order has been placed and starting this day the construction will be initiated in two phases which will be completed in 32 months. This project shall have a helipad on the topmost floor for ease of accessibility and transferability for organ transplants. For the sacrifice and services offered by doctors a Medical Martyr Memorial centre will be established at the IPD Tower.”

Shri Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Medical Health Rajasthan welcomed the thought of introducing the Medical Martyr Memorial for all doctors and those from the medical fraternity who sacrificed their lives during COVID-19.

Smt. Usha Sharma, chief secretary, Rajasthan said, “Shri Ashok Gehlot is creating history with the launch of IPD Tower in the medical fraternity. We are working in the direction of creating the IPD tower as the education hub and the centre for excellence.”

Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Ayog said, “The biggest challenge in Rajasthan is Silicosis and this ongoing issue must be addressed. Rajasthan must introduce a centre of excellence to treat Silicosis and even consider launching an education hub for the same. The Prime Minister has recently added 1 lakh medical seats and has increased PG seats too recently for MBBS students. A medical college will be constructed on 1.9 acres. The teaching faculty would involve visiting faculties from renowned institutions and retired veterans/professionals from the Indian Army. Rajasthan must also look at implementing the 8000 PG seats under the GBN policy of the Central Government.”

Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director, ILBS said Doctors and Students must contribute to the success of IPD Tower. Likewise, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Heart Institute said, over 700 Angioplasties are conducted at SMS hospitals every month. The IPD Tower shall full the requirements of all patients within the state, the country and even from countries abroad. The IPD Tower shall offer world-class amenities. Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, said, “Rajasthan’s CM Shri Ashok Gehlot is revolutionizing the medical industry which is why I urge the CM to at least have 100 beds of Nursing College across all hospitals.” Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi said, “A country shall truly attain the status of a superpower when it has achieved a strong infrastructure and service in medical health.”

The ongoing MediFest 2022 has 18 interactive sessions for the generic audience with a focus on health. The MediFest 2022 is hosting various Symposiums such as COVID -19 Symposium, Heart Symposium, Brain symposium, Kidney and eye symposium, and Generic symposium. Women’s health on breast cancer, a special symposium for school children and patients will be imparted about knowledge on bone health arthritis, pulmonary, allergy, transplant program, obesity management, trauma symposium, emergency symposium, vaccination symposium etc. Every presentation is being dedicated to addressing health issues in a non-technical way delivered by a galaxy of speakers such as Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Heart Institute, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Ayog, Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director, ILBS, Dr. Suresh Chand Sharma, Chairman, NMC between today and tomorrow i.e 6th April 2022.

The total IPD Tower project was conceptualized by Principal Dr. Sudhir Bhandari and his team and architect Shri Anoop Bhartaria. The project will be constructed for Rs. 588 crores.