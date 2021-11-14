Rajarani Music Festival’-2021 deferred owing to unseasonal rains and inclement weather

Bhubaneswar: ‘Rajarani Music Festival’-2021, the flagship three-day Indian classical music concert due to be held at the Rajarani Temple premises from 12th to 14th November, organised by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, had to be deferred owing to unseasonal rains and inclement weather due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha Tourism is now in the process of fixing a new date for the festival along with addition of new events to the existing vibrant events calendar of Odisha to draw more tourists to the State and create an extended tourist season.