Bhubaneswar: Raja Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated at OTDC Panthanivas, Bhubaneswar by Director Tourism Sachin Jadhav. Raja is being celebrated for the 1st time across all 18 Panthanivas locations in Odisha to celebrate the festival, through associated cuisine & cultural activities. This apart 3 ‘Pitha on Wheel’ have been launched for Bhubaneswar and 1 for Cuttack.