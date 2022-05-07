Raipur : Work diligently, be accountable to the public : Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructs officials

New Delhi :Chairing a review meeting of officials in Pratappur today, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that the officers should stay steadfast in their duties and be accountable to the public. Negligence in work will not be tolerated in any case. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel had reached Pratappur after visiting Pratappur assembly constituency yesterday as part of his meet-and-greet campaign. Highlighting the problem of scarcity of water in the area, Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to replenish depleting groundwater. Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, and Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahoo were present in the meeting organized at Pratappur Circuit House.

He stressed on completing the works under ‘Narva’ expeditiously to prevent streams and drains from dying in summers. Besides, rain water harvesting system should be installed in the government buildings in Pratappur. Pointing out that Surajpur is the first district after Raipur city, where there is no water up to 800 feet; he has asked the officials concerned to pay attention towards water recharging.

Mr. Baghel said that all those who are in possession of forest land before December 13, 2005 should get forest land lease. He also asked to resolve the complaints of the revenue department especially ones involving Patwaris. He directed the officials concerned to pay attention towards Gauthans being built near the villages. Mistakes or negligence in the Gauthan scheme will not be tolerated. Similarly, ration cards of all eligible people must be made. It is our fault, if ration card has not been issued to an economically poor household. He urged the officials to engage with citizens and communicate with them in local dialects as this strengthens local governance.

Mr. Baghel said that the secretary-in-charge of the district should review and ensure implementation of all the announcements made and instructions given. Online call centers will be set up for quick redressal of public grievances. Strict action will be taken in cases of illegal mining.