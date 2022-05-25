Raipur : The Martyrs of Jheerum Valley will always remain alive in the hearts of the people: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : 9 years ago on this day, a Naxal attack in Jheerum Valley had taken place in which 32 people, including senior ministers of Congress and Police officers, lost their lives. To honor and pay a tribute to the martyrs, the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel was present in the Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur. To preserve the memories of the 32 people martyred in Jheerum valley in the hearts of common people, a Jheerum Valley Martyr’s Memorial has been built in the Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur. The Chief Minister unveiled the memorial for the common people. He also hoisted a 100 feet tall Tricolor on the memorial premises to honor the memory of the martyrs.

The idols of 32 public representatives and soldiers martyred in Jheerum Valley have been constructed along with their respective names to keep their memories alive forever. The Chief Minister also gifted Shawls, Shrifal, and plants as a memory to the family members of the Jheerum Valley martyrs. The family members and relatives of the martyrs living in other cities were also connected to the event virtually through online media. The Chief Minister talked to the family members and also expressed his respect and appreciation for the work done by the martyrs. He said that everyone in the state is being served justice and Chhattisgarh is establishing itself as an island of peace. On this occasion, he said that the martyrs of Jheerum valley are showering us with blessings from heaven. He praised the family members of the martyrs for their courage and assured them of standing by them through thick and thin.