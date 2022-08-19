Raipur : The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel performed the Bhoomipujan of the smart reading room

New Delhi : The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today performed the Bhoomipujan of the “Smart Reading Room” in Motibag under the Smart City Mission. The reading room will be set up for Rs. 6.5 crore and will consist of a two-story building with the ground floor, designed to accommodate 600 students. The Bhoomipujan program was presided over by the Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Deheriya. On this occasion, the President of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board Mr. Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Mr. Ejaz Dhebar, MLA Mr. Satyanarayan Sharma, the President of Chhattisgarh Yoga Committee Mr. Gyanesh Sharma, Nagar Nigam Chairman Mr. Pramod Dubey, and many other public representatives were also present.

The Raipur Smart City Limited is constructing the Smart Reading Room to provide students the facility to study within the city. The reading room will have a capacity of 600 students and a Wi-Fi and LAN facility as well. Differently-abled students are being provided a space on the ground floor and a toilet facility will be available on all the floors.