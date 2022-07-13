Raipur : The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel appealed to the farmers to get their Kharif and horticulture crops insured

New Delhi : The Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel appealed to every farmer of the state to get their Kharif and horticulture crops insured. The Chief Minister has said in his appeal directed to the farmers that crop insurance is necessary so that farmers continue earning even in case of weather uncertainties and local natural disasters. The Government is providing the facility of crop insurance to farmers at premium amount. Farmers have to pay 2 per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of Kharif crops and 5 per cent of the premium amount for the insurance of horticulture crops as contribution. Farmers can protect themselves from huge risks by paying a little interest and a little amount. The received insurance claim amount can cover the crop loss due to weather uncertainties and natural disasters as well as the losses due to decline in production. Under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers can get paddy (irrigated and non-irrigated), Arhar, Moong, Urad, Corn, and horticulture crops insured by 15 July.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that strengthening the agriculture ecosystem and making farmers prosperous is among the topmost priorities of the Chhattisgarh government. Farmer friendly policies and schemes of Chhattisgarh government are being appreciated across the country. Chhattisgarh is being recognized as a model state for agricultural development. Chhattisgarh is the leading state in the country in terms of helping farmers and ensuring their rights. Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, which has first paid the crop insurance claim amount for the Rabi season 2021-22 to its farmers. Even before the start of Kharif season, we have paid claim amount of Rs.304 crore 38 lakh to more than 1.5 lakh farmers in lieu of premium paid by them. In Kharif season 2021, Rs 758 crore 43 lakh has been paid in lieu of premium amount paid by more than 4 lakh farmers of the state.

He urged the farmers to take advantage of the facilities being provided under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Weather Based Horticulture Crop Insurance Scheme and to get crop insurance to avoid any unwanted risks.