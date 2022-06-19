Raipur : The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep grief over the death of three people in separate incidents of lightning strike.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has expressed deep grief over the death of three people in Thakurikapa village of Mungeli, Rohasi village of Balodabazar and Sahaspur village of Gariaband due to the occurrence of lightning strike.These include two men and one woman. The Chief Minister has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. Mr. Baghel has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs.4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident of lightning, under the provision of Revenue Book Circular 6-4.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has also given instructions to all the collectors to take necessary precautions to prevent and prevent loss of life during lightning strikes. In this regard, it is noteworthy that advisory had also been issued by the state government in the past.