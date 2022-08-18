Raipur : Renowned Boxer Mr. Vijender Singh pays courtesy call on Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi : Renowned Boxer of India Mr. Vijender Singh paid courtesy call on Chief Minister Mr. Baghel today. Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Vijender for winning the International Boxing Competition ‘The Jungle Rumble’, which was held in the capital Raipur last night.
