Raipur : Process to lease out 24 motels-resorts of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board for 30 years commenced

New Delhi : To provide better facilities to the tourists and visitors, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board has decided to lease its 24 motels-resorts for 30 years. And for this purpose, the board has invited proposals from experienced private investors from Chhattisgarh and other states. 05 September 2022 is the last date for submission of the proposal to take resort/motel on lease for 30 years.

Through the tender floated by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board earlier, the committee has approved the tenders with maximum financial proposal for the operation of motels located in Raigarh and Surguja. Soon, the operation of these units will be handed over to the successful tenderers. The government has approved 35 percent annual rent proposal by the private investors for one-time lease premium amount of Rs.15,07,777 for Mitan Motel Chathirama (Surguja) and one-time lease premium amount of Rs.25,66,899 for Mitan Motel Kodatarai (Raigarh). Soon, both these motels will be open for business. This initiative of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board will provide all kinds of basic facilities to the local and foreign tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to the localites.

Tender for the second phase has been invited online to lease out a total of 24 units of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (including 10 operational and 14 non-operational units) for a period of 30 years. Detailed information in the context can be obtained from the official website of Chhattisgarh Government, eproc.cgstate.gov.in and Chhattisgarh Tourism Board’s official website, www.chhattisgarhtourism.in . Moreover, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board’s telephone number 0771.4224621 and mobile number 09300652548 can also be contacted for further details.